Chinese PLA loudspeakers tactic signals isolated, besieged Indian army: Global Times

BEIJING, Sep 18 (APP): The People’s Liberation Army has reportedly installed loudspeakers at areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and played Punjabi songs to Indian soldiers, a move which sends a message to India that the Indian army is isolated and besieged on all sides, an insider told the Global Times.

Indian media reported that China has put up loudspeakers at areas along the LAC, and has been playing Punjabi songs directly under Indian Army surveillance.

They speculated that the tactic is aimed at softening up the Indian troops into dropping their guard, or perhaps to relieve the PLA’s pressure. Some Indian netizens speculated that it means “China is afraid and is lowering its guard to seek a truce.”

However, an insider close to the matter said the speculations were wrong, and the Indian army is in a situation of “hearing the Chu songs on four sides.”

The idiom of “hearing the Chu songs on four sides” originated from China’s “Chu and Han contending for hegemony” period between 206 BC to 202 BC. The Chu army was already at an absolute disadvantage, but still resisted.

The Han army generals made Han soldiers learn Chu folk songs, and forced the Chu army to collapse.

The Chinese people used the metaphor to refer to someone being attacked on all sides, isolated and helpless.