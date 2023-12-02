Chinese, Pakistani universities sign intent of cooperation

BEIJING, Dec 2 (APP):The key Laboratory of Plant Immunity at Nanjing Agricultural University, China, and the University of Sargodha (UoS) signed an intent of cooperation to foster joint research, teaching, and outreach projects, focusing on socio-economic issues and plant protection related to rice and citrus cultivation.

The intent of cooperation was signed by Prof. Dr Hongwei Zhao from Nanjing Agricultural University, China, and UoS Director of External Linkages, Prof. Dr. Ijaz Asghar Bhatti.

The agreement covers a range of collaborative initiatives, including agriculture knowledge exchange networks, research and technology development projects, faculty and student exchange programs, collaborative seminars, workshops, conferences, and e-learning initiatives.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Dr Hongwei Zhao said, “Pakistan is an agriculture country, and we will work together to promote agricultural technology and products.”

He said, “The collaborative efforts between the two institutions are poised to contribute significantly to advancements in agricultural research and technology.”

VC UoS Prof. Dr Qaisar Abbas said, “The agreement marks a significant milestone in the fields of agriculture, research, and outreach programs.”