Chinese & Pakistani UN envoys commemorate 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties between their countries

UNITED NATIONS, Mar 03 (APP): China’s UN Ambassador Zhang Jun and his Pakistani counterpart, Munir Akram, Tuesday exchanged greetings on the 70th anniversary of the establishment of Sino-Pakistan diplomatic ties, with both diplomats looking ahead to further strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

“Since China and Pakistan established diplomatic ties 70 years ago, we have stood together rain or shine,” Ambassador Zhang said in a tweet.

“Looking ahead”, he added, “let’s advance cooperation in all areas, cement our iron-clad friendship, and build an even closer community with a shared future in the new era.”

Earlier, the Pakistani envoy said that Beijing-Islamabad relationship was a force for peace and stability in the region and beyond.

“This relationship has withstood the vicissitudes of time and enjoys the full support of our peoples at all levels,” the Pakistani envoy to the UN said in his message released in New York.

“It (the relationship) is marked by warmth, mutual respect and win-win cooperation,” Ambassador Akram said.

“It is a force for peace, stability and development in the region and beyond.

“As we commence the commemoration of 70 years of Pakistan-China diplomatic relations, we recommit ourselves to work with our Chinese brothers and sisters to promote regional and global peace and prosperity, uphold the principles and purposes of the UN Charter, strengthen international cooperation and the United Nations system and realize a better future for all humanity,” he added.