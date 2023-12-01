Chinese NEV pioneer pursuing future travel trend

BEIJING, Dec 1 (APP): A Chinese NEV pioneer XPeng has demonstrated short-distance aircraft for efficient movement such as transporting patients to hospital for rescue at ongoing China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE).

Xpeng Aerohot, an affiliate of XPeng Inc. is the largest flying car company in Asia.

Integrating intelligent vehicles and modern aviation, it is dedicated to producing the safest intelligent electric flying car for individual users.

In the future, it will provide products and solutions in the field of 3D transportation.

X2, as a two-person intelligent electric vertical take-off and landing flying car, has an enclosed cockpit and a waterdrop-shaped appearance.

It owns a sci-fi appearance while taking into account high-efficiency aerodynamics.

Besides, it has many advanced technologies such as autonomous driving, radar ranging, and obstacle avoidance to provide comprehensive safety guarantees. Its designed maximum speed is 130 kilometers per hour and the battery life is 25 minutes. Up to now, this flying car has made its overseas debut at eCar Expo in Sweden, and exhibited at Norway and UAE, China Economic Net reported on Friday.

In addition to being a new way of travel pursued by mankind in the future, flying car itself is an exploration of green development in the new energy transportation industry. As CEO He Xiaopeng once pointed out, “Complying with ESG standards is the core value of Xpeng, thus affects every decision we make.” At present, the construction of the company’s carbon footprint panorama and carbon emission calculation model has been basically completed, supporting output Enterprise-level and product life cycle carbon emission measurement results are provided to help companies carry out green and low-carbon work.

In 2022, China’s new energy vehicle sales has reached 6.887 million units, a year-on-year increase of 93.4 percent, and the penetration rate will reach 25.6 percent. It is estimated that sales of NEVs will reach about 9 million units in 2023, a year-on-year increase of about 30 percent. The global carbon neutrality goal has promoted the vigorous development of the NEV industry, which is inseparable from the technical support of relevant companies.

“Xpeng’s green industrial chain includes aluminum plate closed-circuit recycling projects, manufacturing base photovoltaic projects, logistics carbon reduction measures such as optimizing the proportion of water-rail combined transportation and increasing full load rates, as well as green packaging improvement projects, waste power battery recycling management processes, and the like.

The concept of sustainable development has integrated into our entire value chain,” Chen Han, Assistant Vice President of XPeng introduced.