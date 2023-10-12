Chinese, Indian militaries hold 20th round of talks to resolve border issue

BEIJING, Oct 12 (APP):: The Chinese and Indian militaries held their 20th round of corps commander-level meeting and agreed to maintain the momentum of communication and dialogue through military and diplomatic channels, the Chinese Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

During the meeting held at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Indian side from October 9 and 10, the two sides had a had a positive, in-depth and constructive discussion on resolving the remaining issue along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western Sector in a mutually acceptable manner at the earliest possible date.

In line with the guidance provided by the leadership, the two sides exchanged views in a candid, open and forward looking manner.

They agreed to maintain the momentum of communication and dialogue through military and diplomatic channels, and resolve the remaining issues in an expeditious manner.

In the interim, the two sides agreed to maintain peace and tranquillity on the ground in the border areas.

Prior to this meeting, the two countries held the 19th round of Corps Commander Level Meeting at the same meeting point on August 13-14 aimed at resolving the border issue.

The 18th round of the China-India Corps Commander Level meeting was held at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Chinese side on April 23, this year.

It may be mentioned that the disputed border between China and India covers nearly 3,500 kilometres (2,175 miles) of the frontier that the two countries call the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and that stretches from Ladakh in the north to the Indian state of Sikkim in the northeast.

The two countries have been trying to settle their border dispute since the early 1990s without success.