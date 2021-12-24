Chinese high-tech corp delivers new batch of sanitation equipment to Pakistan

BEIJING, Dec 24 (APP):A batch of 48 GEMC garbage trucks and sprinklers manufactured by Gansu Construction Investment Heavy Industry Technology Co Ltd (GCIHIT) were delivered from Lanzhou, Northwest China to Karachi.

This sanitation equipment is part of the Korangi end-to-end urban solid waste collection and transportation procurement project in Karachi.

The GCIHIT won the bid for Korangi’s solid waste management project in July this year. With a cooperation period of nine years, the project covers the application of smart sanitation cloud platform, urban waste collection and transportation services, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Friday.

Pakistan has long suffered from alarming environmental problems due to its lack of infrastructure for waste management. Trolleys and donkey carts have played a vital role in the management of Karachi’s solid waste. And most of the solid waste in Pakistan is managed by people who collect garbage at household levels.

In addition, trucks and tractors are the only means of garbage transportation in Pakistan. In order to change this situation, the project will successively introduce more than 400 sets of specialized machinery and equipment.

“GEMC cloud platform will comprehensively manage the people, vehicles, cases, and objects of the project, and help Karachi implement end-to-end and door-to-door garbage collection and transportation services,” told Wu Fan, who works as the assistant to chairman and marketing director at GCIHIT.

As a comprehensive provider of sanitation equipment, environmental protection equipment, special vehicles and other high-tech equipment, GCIHIT actively expands overseas projects. Its cooperation with Pakistan is the company’s first international sanitation integration project, which has great market significance.

According to the official website of GCIHIT, the project will provide more than 2,000 jobs for the Korangi district, and handle nearly 1,575 tons of garbage per day in more than 400 streets of the district, promoting Pakistan’s social development.

It’s worth noting that in addition to this project, GCIHIT’s parent company Gansu Construction Investment (Holdings) Group Co Ltd also undertook the construction of Gwadar Hospital, also known as China-Pakistan Friendship Hospital in Pakistan.