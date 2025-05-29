Chinese FM meets with guests from Pacific Island countries

- Advertisement -

XIAMEN, May 29 (BRNN/APP): Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday held individual meetings with foreign guests attending the Third China-Pacific Island Countries Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Xiamen, east China’s Fujian Province.

When meeting with Kiribati’s President and Foreign Minister Taneti Maamau, Wang conveyed Chinese President Xi Jinping’s sincere greetings and best wishes.

Wang noted that bilateral ties between China and Kiribati have developed rapidly and achieved fruitful results in various fields since the resumption of diplomatic relations more than five years ago. He said China appreciates Kiribati’s firm adherence to the one-China principle and is willing to work with Kiribati to continue pushing bilateral ties forward.

Maamau said that Kiribati adheres firmly to the one-China policy, and looks forward to strengthening cooperation with China in areas such as people-to-people and cultural exchange, medical and health care, infrastructure, sister-city exchange, the marine economy and climate change.

When meeting with Niue’s Premier and Foreign Minister Dalton Tagelagi, Wang said relations between China and Niue have become a model of equality and common development for countries of all sizes. He called on both countries to enhance cooperation in areas such as infrastructure, green development and climate change.

Tagelagi said that Niue values its relations with China and the close friendship between their two peoples, and supports the three major global initiatives proposed by China, as well as the high-quality joint construction of the Belt and Road.

Niue is ready to continue promoting the development of the South Pacific region in the spirit of mutual respect, Tagelagi said.

When meeting with Tonga’s Crown Prince and Minister for Foreign Affairs Tupouto’a ‘Ulukalala, Wang conveyed Xi’s cordial greetings to Tongan King Tupou VI.

Wang said that China supports Tonga firmly in safeguarding its sovereignty, security and development interests, appreciates Tonga’s adherence to the one-China principle, and is willing to work with Tonga to implement the important consensus reached between the leaders of the two countries.

Tupouto’a ‘Ulukalala said that Tonga has always adhered firmly to the one-China policy and is willing to enhance its exchange of ideas with China, and to promote practical cooperation in such fields as health care and education. Tonga has a high appreciation for the concrete measures China has taken to assist Pacific Island countries in dealing with climate change, he added.

When meeting with Solomon Islands’ Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade Peter Shanel Agovaka, Wang said that China is willing to join hands with Solomon Islands to uphold multilateralism, safeguard the basic norms of international relations, and uphold international fairness and justice.

China supports Solomon Islands in its hosting of the 54th Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting this year, Wang said, expressing the hope that both countries will seize the opportunities the meeting presents and work together to promote development.

Agovaka said that Solomon Islands firmly opposes “Taiwan independence” and supports the efforts of the Chinese government to achieve national reunification.

Solomon Islands looks forward to strengthening its practical cooperation with China in areas such as education, policing, medical and health care, and cultural protection, Agovaka said.

When meeting with the Cook Islands’ Minister for Foreign Affairs and Immigration Tingika Elikana, Wang said that China has always attached great importance to its relations with the Cook Islands, and supports the Cook Islands in safeguarding its national sovereignty and in choosing a development path suited to its national conditions independently.

China is willing to work with the Cook Islands to uphold the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities, and to build a fair, reasonable, cooperative and win-win global climate governance system, Wang said.

Elikana said that the Cook Islands will firmly adhere to the one-China principle, adding that the foreign ministers’ meeting between China and Pacific Island countries has created an opportunity to deepen cooperation between the two sides and strengthen the unity of the island countries, and that the Cook Islands is in firm support of this.