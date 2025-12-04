Chinese FM meets with French FM

- Advertisement -

BEIJING, Dec 4 (Xinhua/APP): Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot on Wednesday in Beijing.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, mentioned French President Emmanuel Macron’s fourth state visit to China. Every meeting between the two heads of state is not only a major event in China-France relations but also attracts close attention from the international community, he said.

In the face of the current intricate global challenges, it is necessary for China and France to enhance communication and cooperation and shoulder their common responsibility as major countries and permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, Wang said, noting that it is believed that through the joint efforts of both sides, this visit will further enhance strategic mutual trust, deepen strategic cooperation, and inject new impetus into the development of the China-France comprehensive strategic partnership.

Wang expounded on the nature and serious dangers of the erroneous remarks on Taiwan made by the current Japanese leader, articulating China’s principle and stance.

“China hopes and believes that France will continue to understand and support its legitimate position,” Wang added.