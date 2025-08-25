Chinese FM meets special envoy of ROK president

- Advertisement -

BEIJING, Aug. 25 (Xinhua/APP): Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday met with Park Byeong-seug, special envoy of President of the Republic of Korea (ROK) Lee Jae-myung in Beijing.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, noted that after the inauguration of the new ROK government, Chinese President Xi Jinping held a phone call with President Lee Jae-myung, during which they reached important consensus on promoting the China-ROK strategic cooperative partnership to a higher level, pointing out the direction for the development of bilateral relations in the next step.

Wang noted that China maintains stability and continuity in its policy towards the ROK, urging both sides to adhere to the original intention of establishing diplomatic relations, firmly uphold the direction of friendship, expand common interests, foster greater goodwill, properly handle sensitive issues, and promote the steady and long-term development of bilateral relations in the right track.