Chinese flood control experts strengthen joint disaster management cooperation

BEIJING, Oct 24 (APP): A group of 11 Chinese experts visited Pakistan earlier this week to assist the country’s flood control efforts and strengthen joint disaster management cooperation.

The team, organized by the Ministry of Emergency Management, went to one of the worst-affected areas, Sindh province, which has been stricken since June with heavy casualties, to learn about the situation on the ground and meet with local officials and disaster management experts, CGTN reported here.

Sohail Rajput, chief secretary of Sindh, thanked the Chinese government and its people for their support in such difficult times, believing the team would provide invaluable assistance in helping Pakistan recover from the devastating floods.

According to China Vice Minister of Emergency Management, Zhou Xuewen, the deployment of the team demonstrates China’s commitment to stand shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan.

APP/asg