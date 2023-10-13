Chinese envoy talks with Saudi diplomat over Israel-Palestine conflict

BEIJING, Oct 13 (APP): China’s Special Envoy on the Middle East issue talked with a senior diplomat of Saudi Arabia on the ongoing conflict between the Palestinians and Israel over phone.

Zhai Jun’s latest phone conversation with Saud Al-Sati, deputy minister for political affairs of Saudi Arabia, came following his recent talks with diplomats of Egypt, Palestine and Israel since the conflict broke out on October 7, CGTN reported on Friday.

During Thursday’s talks with Sati, the Chinese envoy reiterated that China opposes and condemns acts that harm civilians.

The fundamental way out of the conflict between Palestine and Israel is to implement the two-state solution, said Zhai.

China is ready to maintain communication and coordination with Saudi Arabia to promote both parties to the conflict to maintain calmness and restraint, and avoid escalation or more civilian casualties, he said.

China and Saudi Arabia will also work to advance the international community in conducting fair mediation and providing humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people to avoid a worsening humanitarian crisis in Palestine, especially in Gaza, said the Chinese envoy.

Sati said he appreciates China’s long-standing, just stance on the Palestinian issue. He condemns acts that harm civilians, and calls on all parties to exercise restraint to prevent the situation from escalating.

The Palestinian issue should be resolved in accordance with relevant United Nations resolutions and on the basis of the Arab Peace Initiative and the two-state solution, he said.

Saudi Arabia is ready to work with friendly countries that include China to promote the resolution of the Palestinian issue, said Sati.