Chinese doctors heroic saved life of a Pakistani boy

BEIJING, Jun 20 (APP):”Thank you so much! Chinese doctors and nurses are so nice. Your efforts mean a lot to my family,” said Muhammad Arshad, the father of a Pakistani patient at Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University (ZNWU).

Arshad is a teacher of a University in Islamabad, Pakistan. His son, 6-year-old Arshad Jr. was diagnosed with brainstem tumor at the beginning of 2022.

Arshad was deeply worried about it as Pakistani doctors were uncertain about taking operation for his son. As a father, Arshad wants to do everything he can to save his child.

Arshad had studied and got his doctoral degree on cognitive science at Tsinghua University, China. So Arshad has many Chinese friends.

Two friends recommended professor Chen Jincao, a top expert on neurosurgery and also chief physician of ZNWU. Arshad soon decided to take his son and wife to Wuhan China, putting his hope in professor Chen.

After the quarantine due to COVID-19, Arshad Jr. was admitted to ZNWU on May 11, 2022.

Soon, Professor Chen called for a consultation with experts from about ten departments including Pediatrics, oncology and chemoradiotherapy Department to discuss the best treatment plan for Arshad Jr.

However, the test results of Arshad Jr. was not very good.

The tumor has invaded 80 percent of brainstem, which is rare, said Professor Chen.

It meant the following surgery would be difficult and it also presents a tough challenge to the medical team, Chen added.

On knowing the situation, Arshad said, “Professor Chen, I trust you completely. Just go ahead. I support the team’s decision.”

Professor Chen and his teammates expressed that they would spare no effort to treat this little patient and try to fulfill the trust of Arshad and his wife.

On May 17, Professor Chen and his teammates took a three in one surgery for Arshad Jr, which consisted of brainstem lesion resection, decompressive craniectomy and lateral ventricle intraperitoneal shunt.

The three in one surgery lasted for six hours. It not only got the expected goal but also laid a foundation for the following treatment, said Xu Chengshi, an associate chief physician of neurosurgery department, and a member of the medical team for Arshad Jr.

After the operation, Arshad Jr. was treated in the ICU for seven days. Later, his situation was better, and then he was transferred to the general ward.

His parents were very appreciating for that. His father said, that it proved my decision to take the surgery in China, made several months ago, was very correct.

Besides, we hope to show our sincere care and bring warmth to our “Batie” (Pakistani iron brothers, said Xu.

Xu told China Economic Net (CEN) their team made special efforts to take good care of Arshad Jr.

On one hand, Arshad Jr. was also put in a single ward to facilitate their living here. A nursing team with English speaking nurses was arranged for better communications with Arshad Jr. and his parents.

On the other hand, ZNWU and Professor Chen’s team made a partial remission of fees for Malik Jr.

On June 2, Professor Chen, Xu and Hu Qin, the nursing supervisor came to the ward of Arshad Jr. and presented traditional Chinese rice-pudding, sachet and toys to them.

Arshad Jr. greeted them with a wave. When the toy was put before Arshad Jr, excitement was shining in this little boy’s eyes.

Professor Chen said Arshad Jr’s situation was getting better and encouraged the boy to continue to bravely beat the disease.

Xu told CEN that Arshad Jr. would be discharged from hospital in July 2022.

“We are willing to serve more patients including people from countries and regions involved in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), for the building of a community with a shared future for all mankind, said Xu.