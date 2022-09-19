Chinese Defence Minister holds meeting with COAS Gen Bajwa in Xi’an

BEIJING, Sept 19 (APP): State Councilor and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe met with Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa in Xi’an on Monday.

Wei Fenghe first expressed his condolences over the deaths due to the severe floods in Pakistan and said that China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic partners.

Under the leadership of the leaders of the two countries, the friendship between China and Pakistan has been strong for a long time, according to Chinese Ministry of Defense.

“We should work together on the way forward, take care of each other, and unswervingly support each other’s core interests”, he added.

He said, no matter how the world situation changes, the rock-solid friendship between China and Pakistan will never change. It will always be the most reliable true friend and brother. In recent years, relations between the two militaries have maintained a good development trend.

The two sides should further enhance strategic mutual trust, deepen pragmatic cooperation, continue to improve their ability to jointly respond to various risks and challenges, and work together to safeguard the common interests of the two countries and regional peace and stability, he added.

Gen Bajwa thanked President Xi Jinping and the Chinese government and army for their strong assistance to the floods in Pakistan.

He said, Pakistan and China are hardcore brothers, and their friendship is unbreakable.

Pakistan firmly adheres to the one-China policy. Pakistan will strive to ensure the safety of Chinese personnel and institutions in Pakistan.

It is hoped that the two countries will deepen exchanges in economic, trade, disaster relief and other fields, and further improve the level of cooperation between the two armies.

The two sides also held extensive and in-depth exchanges on issues of common concern, such as the current international and regional situation.