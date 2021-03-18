Chinese Construction giant keen to invest in housing sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

BEIJING, March 18 (APP):Pak China Development Private Limited (PCDPL), a mega Chinese construction firm has shown interest in exploring investment opportunities in the housing sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province with a view to contribute to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of constructing five million housing units.

The company has approached the provincial government of KP to explore investment potential in the housing sector. In this regard, a zoom meeting was recently held between the officials of PCTDPL and Provincial Housing Authority (PHA).

The first meeting was held in a friendly environment; the Chinese firm is interested in investing in KP’s housing sector, an official informed CEN, adding that “further discussions will take place during our upcoming meetings”.

According to the official, if both parties reached an agreement, the Chinese company will provide “investment, state-of-the-art technology and real estate development experiences”. For investment through joint venture mechanisms, the Government of KP has developed different models to meet the objective of “housing for all”.

PCDPL signed MoU with Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority (NAPHDA) in 2020 to develop five million houses in the country. PCDPL will collaborate with excellent reputation real-estate company, InfraRed Capital in Hong Kong to execute the housing program in Pakistan and to develop the real estate sector in the country by bringing in financial support, building technology and excellent property management models.

PCDPL is located in Pakistan with its head office in Hong Kong. With the continuous growth of Hong Kong head office and reputation in the market, the Chinese firm has been directly working with the federal government for encouraging investment, trade and technology export covering various sectors in Pakistan.

Investment projects in Pakistan including housing, agriculture, energy, mining, tourism, fintech and manufacturers are in progress with investors from China, Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore, Malaysia, Canada, including public and private sectors.