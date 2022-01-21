Chinese company rolls out nationwide logistics services in Pakistan

BEIJING, Jan 21 (APP): The Chinese company which has rolled out nationwide logistics services across Pakistan was likely to cover about half of its population in February, Sun Chao, head of Speedaf Pakistan said on Friday.



“Moreover, we also provide China-Pakistan cross-border logistics services and warehouse and delivery services in Pakistan,” he said in an interview with China Economic Net (CEN).



As a leading logistics services provider plowing emerging markets, Speedaf initiated its business layout in Pakistan in September 2021.



Up to now, express delivery covering all the four provinces of Pakistan has become available.

“When a Pakistani buyer puts an order of a certain Chinese product online, which can be bought in Pakistani Rupees, what he needs to do next is only to wait for the parcel to be delivered to his doorstep. On the other hand, we collect cargo at Chinese ports, transport them with our own customs solutions, sort them out in Pakistan, and carry each parcel to the customer’s home”, Sun Chao explained.



To support logistic demand from cross-border trade and local online consumption, high-standard warehouses with a total area of over 7000 square meters have been set up in Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, and Multan. This figure is still expected to rise.



“The warehouse management system allows receipt of cargo by container and delivery by piece, providing convenient options for e-commerce businesses and offline wholesale clients’, said Sun Chao.



Following the domestic delivery model in China, Speedaf Pakistan offers both economical and standard express delivery options in Pakistan. For parcels to be delivered within a city, customers can choose to receive on the very day or on the next day; for inter-city delivery within a province, packages can arrive on the next morning or later on the next day; for inter-province demand, there are overnight delivery and Third Day Delivery.



Speedaf has established close cooperation with major e-commerce platforms in Pakistan with a special focus on electronic communication equipment, intelligent security products, and 3C products (computer, communication, and consumer digital products). In addition, customized services are also available such as the return, examination, and replacement of goods, less-than-truck-load, and cash on delivery.



“Pakistan is a populous country with over 200 million people, 3.94 percent increase of GDP even amid the ravaging pandemic, booming e-commerce industry, favorable polices for investment, and sound road network linking major cities which provides convenience for logistic transport. Underpinning our business is the deep attachment between the two peoples and the two economies, Sun said.



“With an expected 200 service stations in over 50 cities in Pakistan, we will provide at least 2000 employment opportunities for local people. They will be trained to become professional talents.”



The e-commerce sector in Pakistan is progressing in leaps and bounds. The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on e-commerce Aon Abbas Buppi has said that Pakistan is aiming to increase e-commerce trade volume up to $9 billion by June Building on the e-commerce boom, we will expand coverage and shorten the delivery time to bring further convenience to Pakistani people, said Sun Chao.