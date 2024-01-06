Chinese company exports 160 high-end electric buses to Pakistan

BEIJING, Jan. 6 (APP):: A Chinese company handed over 160 high-end pure electric buses to Pakistan at a ceremony held in Suzhou Industrial Park, China.

The officials from Pakistan, including General Manager Suzhou Higer, Qiu Yuanhong, Deputy General Manager Xie Jianghong, Customer Service Director Jiang Haifeng, and General Manager of Overseas Sales, attended the ceremony.

The value of the order exceeds RMB 150 million, which is the first time that Pakistan has introduced pure electric buses in large quantities, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

The officials from Pakistan delivered speeches, respectively, expressing high recognition for this batch of buses. The day before the ceremony, the Pakistani side tested these buses, which performed perfectly in appearance, performance, and all other aspects. Currently, Higer’s new energy buses have occupied the largest market share in Pakistan, contributing to Pakistan’s green and low-carbon travel.

Since entering the Pakistani market in 2006, in response to the local dusty and congested road traffic characteristics, Higer has continued to carry out technological innovation and customize high-quality buses for Pakistan that can calmly cope with the local climate environment and complex road conditions.

The batch of pure electric buses exported this time has the advantages of zero emissions, low operating costs, and low noise pollution, which will greatly improve the efficiency of public transportation operations and the quality of residents’ travel.

In addition, the cruising range of the buses exceeds 250 kilometers, and the entire vehicle uses the most advanced cathodic electrophoresis technology, which has an anti-corrosion period of more than ten years.

In terms of software intelligence, 160 pure electric buses are equipped with the intelligent operation system T-BOX, which can monitor driver behavior and vehicle operation data in real time to ensure operational safety and protect passenger travel.

As an important part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and the Belt and Road Initiative, the transportation field will continue to usher in more efficient and green reforms in the future.

The arrival of 160 e-buses to Pakistan is a new starting point, promoting the high-quality development of CPEC and BRI in the field of public transportation.APP/asg