Chinese company exhibits civil airport ground support equipment at CISCE

BEIJING, Dec. 2 (APP):A Chinese company exhibited diversified green and smart intelligent civil aviation equipment, a light-load new energy aviation catering truck, a connecting bridge, and a green energy supply rodless tractor at the 2023 China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) held in Beijing.

“Established in 2011, we are one of the three largest manufacturers specializing in civil airport ground support equipment (GSE) who provides customers with a wide range of aviation special vehicles, including airplane passenger stairs, aircraft ambulifts, bulk cargo loaders, water service trucks, lavatory service trucks, and aircraft garbage trucks,” a staff member at Jiangsu Tianyi Aviation Industy Co., Ltd. introduced to China Economic Net with pride.

Tianyi civil aviation equipment complies with not only the standards of the civil aviation industry but also the national new energy vehicle standards.

At present, Tianyi has over 120 employees and boasts an annual sales figure that exceeds RMB 150 million. Most of the products have passed the approval of the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC).

As a comprehensive partner of Huawei’s 5G airport innovation technology, a leading enterprise of airport 5G intelligent NEVs, as well as one of the participating units in the formulation of national standards in the field of civil aviation equipment, Tianyi has taken the lead in developing safe anti-collision and aircraft landing technology, a new energy equipment big data supervision platform, L4 level unmanned driving technology, etc., and has realized the integration and application of the above technologies, fully promoting the new energy and digital transformation of the domestic civil aviation industry.

It is learned that among the exhibitors at the CISCE from 55 countries and regions, nearly 40 are Belt and Road partners. In recent years, Tianyi has actively expanded markets in countries along the BRI.

Since April this year, Saudi Arabian Airlines from the Middle East, Malaysia Airlines and Indonesian Airlines from Southeast Asia, and Cubana Aviaimport S.A. from the Caribbean have visited the company to inspect and sign purchase agreements with an export value of USD 15 million, which has played a positive role in stabilizing the global supply chain of special civil aviation equipment.

In 2019, the carbon dioxide emissions of the global aviation industry accounted for 1.8 percent of the world’s total, but they were as high as 1.06 billion tons. From November 20 to 24, 2023, the Third ICAO Conference on Aviation and Alternative Fuels (CAAF/3) was held in Dubai, UAE.

With the adoption of a new ICAO Global Framework for Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF), Lower Carbon Aviation Fuels (LCAF), and other Aviation Cleaner Energies, ICAO and its Member States have agreed to strive to achieve a collective global aspirational vision to reduce CO2 emissions in international aviation by 5 percent by 2030, compared to zero cleaner energy use.

Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy, emphasized that the framework will bring about a major shift in the aviation and sustainable clean fuel industries and will also encourage investment in clean aviation energy.

With such an opportunity, Tianyi will be deeply involved in the next decade of Belt and Road Initiative cooperation, forming technological, industrial, and market symbiosis for the countries along the route and ultimately contributing to the mutual benefit symbiosis marked by the upgrading of the bilateral supply chain.