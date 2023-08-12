Chinese companies want to import meat, chili, other products from Pakistan: Ghulam Qadir

BEIJING, Aug.12 (APP): Many Chinese enterprises want to import meat, chili and other products from Pakistan and are ready to set up industrial units there, said Commercial Counselor, Pakistan Embassy Beijing, Ghulam Qadir.

He is leading a delegation of around 110 Chinese representatives from Beijing and neighboring provinces at the first International Food and Agriculture Exhibition being held in Karachi.

The Guangzhou, Chengdu and Shanghai consulates of Pakistan also led Chinese enterprises to participate.

Ghulam Qadir said that the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) is organizing this event and most of the Chinese seafood and grain associations are participating in the exhibition after the signing of the protocols for meat, chili, and other products.

“This year’s theme of the exhibition is Growing a Sustainable Future, and we hope that the expo will bring international and local communities together to generate a hope for building a common future,” he said in an interview.

He said that the Chinese delegations have held Business-to-Business (B2B) meetings and they are very satisfied to explore new opportunities and smooth strategic alliances.

He expressed confidence that the expo will be a great platform for Pakistani and Chinese giants to showcase their products and services to potential customers.

“It will also provide an opportunity for the Chinese delegation to explore partnerships with local businesses and build strong relationships with Pakistani customers. In addition, this event could be a great opportunity for these companies to tap into new markets and gain greater market share in the country,” he added.

