Chinese ambassador extends Spring Festival greetings in Minsk

MINSK, Feb 14 (BelTA/APP): The Spring Festival is the most important and revered traditional holiday of the Chinese people, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of China to Belarus Zhang Wenchuan said at a concert during the Happy Spring Festival 2026 event at Minsk’s Palace of Culture of Trade Unions on 13 February, BelTA has learned.

“As the New Year arrives, a new life cycle begins. At this beautiful time, when everything is once again ready to awaken, we have joyfully gathered together with old and new friends in Minsk to jointly launch the Happy Spring Festival 2026 event.

First of all, on behalf of the Chinese embassy in Belarus, I would like to express our sincerest gratitude to the Ministry of Culture of Belarus, the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism, and all our partners for the enormous efforts that have made this event possible. And I want to extend my warmest greetings to you, dear guests gathered here today,” the head of the Chinese diplomatic mission emphasized.

The ambassador also noted: “The Spring Festival is the most important and revered traditional holiday of the Chinese people. It is not only the warm moments when families gather together, but also the living heritage of Chinese civilization, its roots and the heartbeat that has endured for thousands of years.”

The diplomat proudly stressed that this holiday, carrying the deep feelings of the Chinese people, was officially inscribed by UNESCO on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity at the end of 2024, becoming a common cultural treasure for the entire world. “This honor inspires us to bring the joy of the Spring Festival to different corners of the planet. Just last year, we held more than 500 festive events in over 100 countries and regions, celebrating the holiday together with the peoples of the world and sharing the unique charm of Chinese culture,” the head of the Chinese diplomatic mission said.