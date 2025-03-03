China’s top political advisory body to hold annual session from March 4 to 10

- Advertisement -

BEIJING, March 3 (APP):China’s top political advisory body, the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, will hold its annual session from March 4 to 10 in Beijing, a spokesperson for the session said on Monday.

The third session of the 14th National Committee of the CPPCC will begin at 3 p.m. on Tuesday and conclude on the morning of March 10, spokesperson Liu Jieyi said at a news conference.

During the session, national political advisors will hear and deliberate a report on the work of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee and a report on the handling of proposals, according to the spokesperson.

They will also sit in on the third session of the 14th National People’s Congress, the country’s top legislature, which is scheduled to commence on Wednesday, and later discuss key documents, including the highly anticipated government work report.

The 2025 CPPCC National Committee session includes plenary meetings and group consultations. Diplomatic envoys to China will be invited to observe the opening and closing meetings, said Liu.