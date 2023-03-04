China’s top political advisory body begins annual meeting

BEIJING, March 4 (APP): Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), known as China’s top political advisory body, started its annual session at People’s Great Hall here on Saturday afternoon.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders attended the opening meeting of the first session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

Wang Yang, chairman of the 13th CPPCC National Committee, delivered a work report of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee to the session.