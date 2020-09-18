China’s technology giant Huawei believes in fair play: CEO

BEIJING, 18 (APP): Chinese technology giant Huawei will never steal consumers’ data as it believes in fair play, Chief Executive Officer Huawei Pakistan Qiang Meng said on Friday.

“Huawei has already confirmed that it will never install backdoors in its products or services, or illegally obtain user data. We value fairness,” he said in an interview. This month, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi announced a new initiative to establish global standards on data security.

The Chinese government’s Global Data Security Initiative was launched to set new rules for inter-government network governance and to support an open and transparent business environment for the digital economy, according to China Economic Net (CEN).

China’s initiative has eight key points including not using technology to impair other countries’ critical infrastructure or steal data, and making sure service providers do not install backdoors in their products and illegally obtain user data. Wang Yi said although countries varied in their national conditions and development stage of internet, they need to intensify pragmatic cooperation, build up mutual trust, and deepen cooperation with one another rather than pursuing unilateralism in the name of national security.

The initiative came amid U.S. attempts to put pressure on China’s largest technology companies and convince countries around the world to block them. “We have not and will not ask Chinese companies to transfer data overseas to the government in breach of other countries’ laws,” Wang Yi confirmed. Pakistan also welcomed the announcement of the Global Initiative on Data Security by China.

Qiang Meng said that Huawei had encouraged governments and stakeholders to work closely with each other based on this initiative to strengthen dialogue and cooperation on issues related to technical standards and common rules, and establish unified security and technical standards. Huawei is a leading global provider of ICT infrastructure and smart devices. With integrated solutions across four key domains – telecom networks, Information Technology, smart devices, and cloud services – Huawei is committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world.