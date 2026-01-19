China’s coal-rich Shanxi sees 2025 new energy generation surpass 100 bln kWh

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

TAIYUAN, Jan. 19 (Xinhua/APP): The coal-rich province of Shanxi in north China saw its annual new energy generation surpass 100 billion kWh for the first time in 2025, reaching 118 billion kWh, according to the State Grid Shanxi Electric Power Co., Ltd.

The figure represents a year-on-year increase of 26 percent, and is equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of approximately 35 million households. This clean energy output has helped save about 36 million tonnes of standard coal, which is equivalent to reducing carbon dioxide emissions by roughly 88 million tonnes.

In 2025, Shanxi added over 16.9 gigawatts of newly grid-connected wind and solar power capacity, a surge of 53.1 percent from the previous year.

By the end of 2025, the province’s total installed renewable capacity reached over 78.8 gigawatts, accounting for nearly 50 percent of its total power installation and marking accelerated progress in its green and low-carbon energy transition.

Notably, the province has been transforming former coal-mining subsidence areas, where the ground subsides and collapses after the underground coal resources are exhausted, into new energy hubs. In 2025, seven supporting grid projects broke ground at new energy bases located in northern Shanxi’s coal-mining subsidence areas.