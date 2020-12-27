BEIJING, Dec 27 (APP): The Two Sessions, a key event in China’s political calendar of 2021, will start on March 4 and 5.

The 13th National People’s Congress (NPC), China’s top legislature will open its fourth annual session in Beijing on March 5, according to a decision made by the NPC Standing Committee on Saturday.

The decision was adopted via a vote at the end of the NPC Standing Committee session held from Tuesday to Saturday, the Chinese media reported.

The fourth annual session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) is scheduled to open in Beijing on March 4.

The suggestion was raised in a draft decision approved at a Chairperson’s Council meeting of the 13th CPPCC National Committee earlier this week.

Every year, the Two Sessions, as a window to observe China’s development and an embodiment of Chinese democracy, cover China’s essential economic and social development plans, drawing worldwide attention.