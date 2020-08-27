China welcomes Iran-IAEA deal on resolution of safeguards through friendly consultations

BEIJING, Aug 27 (APP)::China on Thursday welcomed and applauded the agreement between Iran and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to allow voluntary access to the inspectors of the United Nations (UN) nuclear watchdog to two nuclear locations.

“Iran and IAEA reached an agreement on resolution of safeguards through friendly consultations. We welcome and appreciates this,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said during his regular briefing while responding to a question in that regard.

“We hope that the two sides will continue to meet each other halfway so that this agreement can be effectively implemented,” he added.

He said, the Chinese side also called on all parties concerned to play a constructive role in that regard.

Zhao Lijian said facts had repeatedly proved that unilateral bullying would only intensify confrontation, and only equal dialogue could bridge differences, adding, “This is true on the issue of Iran’s safeguards, as well as other issues related to the Iranian nuclear issue.”

He said, under the current situation, relevant countries should stick to the right direction, firmly maintain the authority and effectiveness of the Comprehensive Agreement and Security Council Resolution 2231, and make active efforts to promote the political and diplomatic resolution of the Iranian nuclear issue.

On August 26, Iran had agreed to allow the inspectors of IAEA an access to two requested locations in the country. The agreement was made during a recent visit by the IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi to the Iranian capital Tehran.

“Iran will voluntarily provide the IAEA with access to two locations specified by the IAEA and will facilitate the process of verification to resolve these issues,” said a statement issued after the agreement.

According to the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), the inspections will be made at two locations, near Shahreza in central Isfahan province and near capital Tehran.