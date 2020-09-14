China welcomes intra-Afghan talks, expects lasting peace via joint efforts

BEIJING, Sep 14 (APP): Terming political solution as the only right way for peace in Afghanistan, China on Monday welcomed opening of intra-Afghan talks and hoped that the negotiating parties would prioritize national interest and work together to put the country back on the path of peace and development.

“Intra-Afghan talks brought parties in Afghanistan on the negotiating table and started a new chapter of peace and reconciliation process,” Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said during his regular briefing while responding to a question about ongoing negotiations between Afghan Government and Taliban in Doha Qatar.

“Facts have proven that military means will not bring peace as the political solution is the only right way,” he said.

“We hope that negotiating parties will prioritize national interest and work together to harvest peace, build inclusive political structure acceptable to all parties, fight against the terrorism, maintain peace and friendly policies and help put Afghanistan back on the path on peace and development,” he added.

The spokesperson vowed that China would continue to be the supporter and mediator in the Afghan peace process.

He said, “The Afghan government and the Taliban are brothers.”

China welcomed the negotiations and hoped the two sides could put aside hatred while working together for the future of Afghanistan, he added.

He said China as a traditional friendly neighbour of Afghanistan always stood for an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process.

“China respects Afghanistan’s choices and will continue to be the supporter and mediator for the country’s peace process.”

The Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister sent a message of congratulations to the delegates of intra-Afghan talks and wished lasting peace after 19-year war in the country.

The peace talks between the Afghan Government and the Taliban began in Doha, Qatar on Saturday.

While responding to a question about the deal between Bahrain and Israel for normalization of relations, he hoped that the relevant parties would take concrete actions to return the Palestine issue back to the track of dialogue and negotiations.

China’s position was clear and consistent on Palestinian issue, he said. “We will continue to support the Palestinian people’s just cause to resume their national legitimate rights and establish independent state.”

The spokesperson said China would continue to play a positive and constructive role in that regard.