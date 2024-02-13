China urges Israel to immediately stop military operation in Rafah

BEIJING, Feb 13 (APP): China on Tuesday called on Israel to immediately stop its military operations, do everything possible to avoid casualties among innocent civilians and prevent a more devastating humanitarian disaster in Rafah.

“China is closely watching the developments in Rafah. We oppose and condemn acts against civilians and international law,” said a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson when asked to comment on Israel’s heavy strikes in Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

“We call on Israel to stop military operations as soon as possible, do everything possible to avoid casualties among innocent civilians and prevent a more devastating humanitarian disaster in Rafah,” he added.

According to reports, Israel launched large-scale airstrikes in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, causing heavy casualties.

The Israeli military says it plans to launch a ground offensive against Rafah.