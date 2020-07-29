China urges India to correct wrongdoings of banning Chinese apps

BEIJING, July 29 (APP)::The Chinese Embassy in India has urged the Indian government to correct wrongdoings of banning apps with Chinese background. In response to media query on the restriction on WeChat of sending and receiving messages in India, Ji Rong, counselor and spokesperson of the embassy, said the Chinese side has lodged solemn representation to the Indian side and asked the Indian side to correct its wrongdoings, according to China Global Television Network (CGTN) here on Wednesday.

“On June 29, the Indian government banned 59 mobile apps with Chinese background including WeChat, which severely damaged the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies,” Ji said.

“I want to reiterate that the Chinese government consistently asks Chinese enterprises to abide by international rules and local laws and regulations when conducting external cooperation,” Ji said.

The spokesperson noted that the Indian government has the responsibility to protect the legitimate rights and interests of international investors in India, including Chinese businesses, in accordance with market principles.

“Practical cooperation between China and India is mutually beneficial,” she said.

“Deliberate interference in such cooperation will not serve the interests of the Indian side.”

“China will also take necessary measures to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies,” Ji added.