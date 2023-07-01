China Unicom Beijing, Huawei unveil groundbreaking achievements in 5G capital innovation project

SHANGHAI, Jul 01 (APP): China Unicom Beijing and Huawei at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) Shanghai 2023, have presented their remarkable achievements from the 5G Capital innovation project during the first half of 2023, following the fourth anniversary of the successful commercial launch of 5G.

The collaborative effort between the two partners has led to significant advancements in the range, coverage and overall user experience of 5G networks.

Additionally, they have introduced a groundbreaking definition for smart network operations, which, when combined with user-experience-based criteria, establishes a comprehensive set of evaluation standards for global operators involved in 5G planning, construction, maintenance, and optimization.

China Unicom Beijing and Huawei have been at the forefront of innovation and continuous improvement in 5G networks, striving to deliver superior products and services to users.

In 2020, they validated the 5G gigabit experience in hotspots, followed by comprehensive testing of the actual user experience across Beijing based on four categories of network evaluation criteria in 2021, both of which yielded highly successful outcomes.

In 2022, they deployed the world’s largest 5G 200 MHz high-bandwidth urban network. During current year, their primary focus has been on achieving smart operations by leveraging the capabilities of the existing robust network and service data, fully unleashing the potential of 5G and delivering an exceptional user experience.

Smart operations, as defined by China Unicom Beijing, entail the integration of four static elements (diverse dimensions, finest evaluation granularity, comprehensive indicators, and optimal algorithm) and four dynamic elements (agile insight, smart algorithm, dynamic network, and flexible operations) to create intelligent networks. Notably, for complex 3D scenarios like buildings, stadiums, and residential areas, the network evaluation granularity has transitioned from cells to beams.

This shift allowed for precise insights into 5G 3D coverage through the utilization of big data and smart algorithms.

Furthermore, intelligent planning matches real-world network issues with engineering solutions to provide cost-effective planning strategies. With the incorporation of the four dynamic elements, networks possess the ability to self-heal, self-optimize, and respond in real-time.

Operating networks can dynamically identify base station faults, accurately determine the cause of faults, and automatically adjust network parameters based on the surrounding base stations and radio environments. This approach minimizes the impact of faults on the user experience while maximizing operational efficiency.

Yang Lifan, Deputy General Manager of China Unicom Beijing, said, “We have incorporated an AI brain into advanced networks to identify and resolve every network pain point. Through smart algorithms, we optimize network efficiency, achieve self-healing and self-optimization with dynamic networks, and enhance the user experience through flexible operations.”

After four years of development, 5G networks have reached a stage where they are overcoming challenges related to achieving deep coverage in scenarios such as residential areas, where last-100-meter coverage is crucial for providing an exceptional experience and consolidating 1 Gbps connectivity across all environments.

Additionally, upgrading 5G network capabilities to meet the requirements of upcoming services like naked-eye 3D, New Calling, cloud phones, and 8K HD multi-channel live streaming is a priority.

China Unicom Beijing leveraged Huawei’s innovative solutions, including MetaAAU, EasyMacro, and Distributed Residential Solution (DRS), to construct the most powerful ubiquitous gigabit network in Beijing. This network has increased 5G traffic by 50% and significantly improved the 5G experience in residential areas.

Moreover, Huawei’s 5G high-band products were deployed by China Unicom Beijing, making it the first operator to implement such products in contiguous hotspots.

These products utilize the extremely large antenna array (ELAA) technology, enabling live streaming using four 8K HD cameras simultaneously and supporting a peak uplink rate of 2 Gbps.

This accomplishment positions China Unicom Beijing as the first to be prepared for the commercial utilization of 10 Gbps capabilities.

Ritchie Peng, President of Huawei’s 5G Product Line, remarked, “Since its launch four years ago, the 5G Capital project has played a vital role in our ability to innovate and commercialize 5G technologies.”

He said, “ by gaining a deeper understanding of product scenarios and selecting key technologies, we can provide optimal solutions for global operators.”

In addition to Massive MIMO, he said, Huawei introduced a new technology—ELAA—in 2021. ELAA expands mid- and high-band coverage, facilitating deep coverage with C-band and the commercial deployment of 5G high-band products.

“I am delighted to witness the successful deep coverage achieved in residential areas and continuous high-band coverage in hotspots through ELAA. We will continue our commitment to innovation and assist China Unicom Beijing in building an exceptional network that excels in speed and all other aspects” he added.