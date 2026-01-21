China to strengthen emerging, future industries in 2026-2030: official

- Advertisement -

BEIJING, Jan. 21 (Xinhua/APP): China will implement a series of initiatives and actions aimed at further developing and strengthening emerging and future industries during the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030), an official with the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) said on Wednesday.

Efforts will be deepened in seeking to foster new growth drivers of emerging sectors, boost the application of new manufacturing technologies and products in new scenarios, and establish national demonstration bases for emerging industries, Zhang Yunming, vice minister of the MIIT, said at a press conference.

In terms of future industries, China will advance the implementation of guidelines on promoting the sectors’ innovative development, carry out a slew of forward-looking sci-tech projects of strategic significance, and support local authorities in developing future industries in line with local conditions, Zhang noted, adding that authorities will further leverage government investment funds.

During the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), a group of emerging industries, including new energy vehicles (NEVs), photovoltaics as well as low-altitude, shipbuilding and marine engineering equipment, achieved fast expansion, further enhancing the reputation of “Made in China,” Zhang said.

The official also highlighted the record highs of China’s NEVs output and sales, the steady growth of the photovoltaic industry, increases in varieties and quantities of civil drones, as well as progress made in both quantity and quality in the shipbuilding industry in 2025.