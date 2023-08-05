China to help Pakistan achieve sustainable development : Wang Yi

BEIJING, Aug 5 (APP):China is willing to work with Pakistan to achieve more practical results in building the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and support Pakistan’s sustainable development, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.

In a telephonic talk with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said that the iron-clad friendship between China and Pakistan has stood tests and is rock-solid, Xinhua reported.

No matter how the international situation and Pakistan’s domestic situation change, China will, as always, firmly support Pakistan in defending national sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, firmly support Pakistan in maintaining unity and stability, realizing revitalization and development, and firmly support Pakistan to play a bigger and more active role in international and regional affairs, Wang said.

For his part, Bilawal said the Pakistan-China friendship has been passed down from generation to generation and is unshakable and full of vitality.

Pakistan appreciates China’s various support in difficult times, and is willing to work with China to continue supporting each other, promote the upgrading of the CPEC, build demonstration projects of the Belt and Road cooperation, and lift the bilateral friendship to higher levels, he added.