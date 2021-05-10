BEIJING, May 10 (APP): China will help Myanmar to promote its peace and reconciliation and maintain regional peace and stability, Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Monday.

She said, Myanmar continues to maintain close communication with Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) on a mediation role.

Myanmar is a member of ASEAN and a close neighbor of China. China is of course concerned about the situation in Myanmar and supports all parties in Myanmar to work under the legal framework to seek a solution through dialogue and cherish the hard won transition process, she said.

“We will work together for a soft landing of this issue,” she said during her regular briefing.

“We will also support ASEAN to take a constructive part on reconciliation in Myanmar and will have discussions in the ASEAN framework,” she added.

The spokesperson said that bloodshed and civilian casualties must be stopped so that the situation does not spiral out of control to prevent worsening of the situation and to prevent external interferences that could worsen the situation.

Responding to a question regarding notifying Indian and Maldivian governments in advance by Chinese authorities on possible dangers posed by its space debris falling close to them, she said,

“Our competent authorities have made notifications on multiple occasions and we have international cooperation channels to share final result of the space debris.”

Hua Chunying said that the Chinese side has to date not seen any report on any damage to the ground cause by the debris and added, any concerns or misgivings in some media over this issue are unnecessary.

“I read a report that over past sixty years, since the first man made satellite was launched into outer space, there has never been any instance of falling debris causing damage. So the likelihood is extremely low. The issue should be left to professionals and there is no need to unnecessarily hype up the issue to cause panic,” she added.