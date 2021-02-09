BEIJING, Feb 9 (APP)::As this year marks the 70th anniversary of establishment of China-Pakistan diplomatic relations, China will continue to offer support and assistance for Pakistan’s anti-epidemic efforts, economic recovery and social development in accordance with its needs, Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday.

We will together make sure the success of our celebrations activities and lent new momentum to our bilateral relations, he added.

Wang Wenbin observed that since the outbreak, China and Pakistan have been supporting each other.

“When China was in depth of anti-epidemic war, Pakistan was among the first to help China. In the same way, the Chinese side has been helping and assisting Pakistan with testing agents, masks protective suits and vaccines. These are concrete steps illustrating our iron brother relationship”, he added.

On February 1, the first batch of 500,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines donated by the Chinese government arrived by a special plane in Islamabad from Beijing, 10 days after Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi promised with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi during a phone call that China would assist Pakistan with vaccines.

Later, on February 8, China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) delivered a batch of Covid-19 vaccines to the Pakistan Armed Forces at the latter’s request.

Thus, Pakistan has become the first country to receive Covid-19 vaccines assistance from the Chinese government as well the Chinese military.