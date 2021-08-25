China to boost security, anti-terror cooperation with Pakistan

BEIJING, Aug 25 (APP):Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Zhao Kezhi has said China is willing to keep close communication and coordination with Pakistan to boost anti-terror cooperation and enhance bilateral security cooperation mechanism to maintain security and stability of the two countries and the region.

Zhao made these remarks during a virtual conversation with Moeed Yusuf, Special Assistant to Pakistani Prime Minister on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning, adding that China and Pakistan enjoy a rock-firm friendship, Chinese media reported on Wednesday.

Zhao hoped the Pakistani side to find out the truth of the Dasu attack, thoroughly investigate and punish the perpetrators and bring the absconding criminal suspects to justice, adding that Pakistan should reinforce security troops and measures to crack down terrorist forces in accordance with the law so as to ensure the security of Chinese nationals and programmes in Pakistan.

Yusuf, on his part, said that Pakistan would resort all strengths and means to apprehend the perpetrator and punish the terrorist forces without leniency.