China to boost electronic infotech manufacturing

BEIJING, Sep 5 (WAM/APP): China has released a two-year action plan to stabilise growth in its vast electronic information manufacturing sector, setting targets for annual output and revenue increases through 2026.

The action plan, unveiled by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and the State Administration for Market Regulation, aims for an average annual growth rate of about 7 percent in industrial output from large-scale computer, communications and other electronic equipment sectors.

Total revenue in concerning fields such as lithium batteries, photovoltaics and components is expected to rise more than 5 percent per year, according to China Daily.

The plan also sets out measures to help firms stabilise trade in core products such as mobile phones, computers and televisions. It further reinforces efforts to support domestic champions.