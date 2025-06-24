China, Thailand kick off durian festival, fruit week

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

BEIJING, Jun 24 (BelTA/APP): The 2025 Thailand Durian Carnival and China-Thailand Fruit Week launched in Beijing over the weekend, aiming to deepen agricultural cooperation between the two countries and inject new vitality into regional fruit trade.

Hosted by the Foreign Economic Cooperation Center at the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, the Thai embassy in China, and the Charoen Pokphand Group, the event will last until Sunday to promote the exchange of agricultural practices and facilitate the production and sale of quality fruits.

Wei Zhenglin, an official from the ministry’s Department of International Cooperation, said at the launching ceremony that China has been Thailand’s largest export market for fruit for several years and also its largest source of fruit imports.

Thai tropical fruits, particularly durians, play a crucial role in bilateral trade. China will step up efforts to facilitate the export of Thai durians and other fruits to China, Wei said, hoping to expand exchanges with countries including Thailand to boost Lancang-Mekong agricultural cooperation.

Chatchai Viriyavejakul, Thai ambassador to China, said agriculture and cultural exchanges are important bonds between the two countries. “The event will allow participants to experience a culinary collision,” he said.

The China-Thailand fruit pop-up market was held simultaneously, showcasing characteristic fruits and products from both countries, including durians, peaches, coconuts, lychees, watermelons and mangosteens.