China, Saudi Arabia to hold joint naval special operations training

BEIJING, Sept.30 (APP): Based on the international military cooperation plan and the consensus reached by the two sides, China and Saudi Arabia will hold ‘Blue Sword-2023′ joint naval special operations training in Zhanjiang, south China’s Guangdong province, in October.

The joint training will focus on overseas maritime counter-terrorism operations and cover such subjects as sniping tactics, boat driving, helicopter landing, and joint rescue, Spokesman for China’s Ministry of National Defense. Senior Colonel Wu Qian said during a press briefing.

This is the second time that the Chinese and Saudi Arabian navies have held such joint training, aiming to deepen the pragmatic and friendly cooperation between the two militaries and improve the troops’ real-combat training level.

APP/asg