China, Russia, Pakistan, Iran reaffirms pledge to promoting peace in Afghanistan, region: Zhao Lijian

BEIJING, Sep 17 (APP):While commenting on informal meeting of China, Russia, Pakistan and Iran on Afghan issues, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian Friday said that the parties reaffirmed their commitment to promoting peace, security and stability in Afghanistan and the region at large.

China’s State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met in Dushanbe with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Senior Representative of Iranian Foreign Minister Rasoul Mousavi on the sidelines of the SCO and CSTO summits to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov chaired the meeting held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

“They stressed that the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Afghanistan should be respected, the basic principle of “Afghan-led, Afghan-owned” should be implemented, and the right of the Afghan people to pursue peace, tranquility, development and prosperity should be upheld,” Zhao Lijian said during his regular briefing.

He said that the parties stressed that the US and its allies bear the primary responsibility for Afghanistan’s social and economic reconstruction and should provide much-needed economic, livelihood and humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

“The parties believe that Afghanistan needs to realize national reconciliation and establish an inclusive government that takes into account the interests of all ethnic groups,” he added.

The spokesperson said that noting the security challenges facing Afghanistan, they stressed the need to coordinate efforts to address such threats as terrorism and drug trafficking, and to safeguard regional stability and the legitimate concerns and interests of neighboring countries.

“The parties expressed concern over the uncertain humanitarian and socio-economic situation in Afghanistan and the possible risk of refugee flows, pointed out the necessity of Afghanistan’s return to peace and economic recovery, and called on the international community to continue to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan,” he added.

He said that the parties agreed to continue coordination and convene meetings at various levels at appropriate times.

During the meeting, Wang Yi told senior officials from Russia, Pakistan and Iran that as important neighbors of Afghanistan and influential countries in the region, China, Russia, Pakistan and Iran need to strengthen communication and coordination, make unanimous voices, exert positive influence and play a constructive role in promoting the smooth transition of the situation in Afghanistan.

Countries in the region expect the new Afghan government to be inclusive, anti-terrorist, and friendly to neighbors, Wang stressed.

Wang made five proposals on the next-stage coordination on the Afghan issue, including urging the US to perform its duties to provide economic and humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, contacting and guiding Afghanistan to form an inclusive political structure and implement moderate domestic and foreign policies and respect the basic rights of ethnic minorities, women and children, help the country to integrate itself into regional economic cooperation and connectivity networks, and achieve economic development and prevent spillover of security risks.