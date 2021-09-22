China, Russia, Pakistan call on world community to continue humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan: Zhao Lijian

BEIJING, Sep 22 (APP):The special envoys of China, Russia and Pakistan on the Afghan issue who jointly visited Kabul had engagements with senior officials of Afghan interim government have called on world community to continue provision of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday.

The three countries and the Taliban authorities agreed to maintain constructive engagements to promote peace and prosperity in Afghanistan and regional stability and development, he said during his regular briefing held here.



He informed that during the visit, the special envoys also met with former Afghan President Hamid Karzai and former Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah to discuss peace and stability in Afghanistan.



Zhao Lijian said that aAt the invitation of the Afghan Taliban, Special Envoy on Afghan Affairs of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Yue Xiaoyong, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov, Pakistani Prime Minister’s Special Representative on Afghan Affairs Mohammad Sadiq visited Kabul on September 21 and 22.



They met with the acting Prime Minister Mohammad Hasan Akhund, acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, acting Finance Minister Hidayatullah Badri and other senior officials, he added.



The spokesperson said that the envoys held in-depth and constructive discussions on the recent developments in Afghanistan, especially on inclusiveness, human rights, economic and humanitarian issues, friendly relations between Afghanistan and other countries, especially neighboring countries, and the unity and territorial integrity of Afghanistan.



They expressed support for the fight against terrorism and drug-related crimes. The Taliban side stressed that it attaches great importance to Afghanistan’s relations with China, Russia and Pakistan, and the three countries are playing a constructive and responsible role in consolidating peace and stability in Afghanistan.



He said that the three countries called on the international community to continue to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, stressing that the US and its allies bear the primary responsibility for Afghanistan’s economic and social reconstruction and should provide much-needed economic, livelihood and humanitarian assistance.



During the visit, China said that it follows a policy of non-interference in Afghanistan’s internal affairs and has always played a constructive role in the political settlement of the Afghan issue.

Afghanistan should reach open and inclusive political arrangements, implement moderate and prudent domestic and foreign policies, make a clean break with all kinds of terrorist organizations and live on friendly terms with neighboring countries, he said.