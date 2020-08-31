China rejects Indian army’s accusation of crossing LAC in Ladakh

BEIJING, Aug 31 (APP): China on Monday rejected Indian army’s accusations that Chinese troops violated the previous consensus and said its border troops always strictly abide by the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and never cross it in Ladakh.

“Chinese border troops always strictly abide by the LAC. They never cross the line,” Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said during his regular briefing while responding to a question regarding Indian military’s statement alleging the Chinese troops of carrying out provocative military movements to change status quo.

“The border troops on the two sides had been in close communication regarding

the issues on the ground,” he added.

Indian army said in a statement on Monday that the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) “violated the previous consensus reached in previous military and diplomatic engagements and carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo” in the disputed eastern Ladakh region on the night of August 29/30. It said Indian soldiers foiled the Chinese attempt.

About any meeting going on to resolve the issue, he said, “What I said is that the two sides through diplomatic and military channels maintain close communication. As to specific meetings and talks, if there is anything we will release it in timely manner.”

The Galwan Valley, which is part of the disputed region, is located on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control in the western section of the Sino-Indian border. And Chinese soldiers have patrolled the area for many years, according to China’s Defense Ministry.

China blames India for escalation in the Galwan Valley, and it has called on the Indian side to settle the dispute through military and diplomatic dialogue.

It may be mentioned here that on May 6, Indian soldiers’ first intrusion in the

China-controlled Galwan Valley. On June 15, the Chinese and Indian soldiers engaged in a nightly medieval clash in Galwan Valley, where India was trying to build a strategic road connecting the region to an airstrip close to China.

As many as 20 Indian soldiers were killed during the fight.

Since then the two countries have held several rounds of commanders’ level talks to ease the situation on the border in Galwan Valley.

The disputed border covers nearly 3,500 kilometers (2,175 miles) of frontier that the two countries call the Line of Actual Control and that stretches from Ladakh in the north to the Indian state of Sikkim in the northeast.

The two countries have been trying to settle their border dispute since the early 1990s without success. Since then, soldiers from the two sides have frequently faced off along the contested frontier.

India unilaterally declared Ladakh a federal territory while separating it from disputed Kashmir in August 2019. China is among the countries to strongly condemn the move, raising it at international forums including the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).