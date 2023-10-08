China ready to provide assistance to earthquake-hit Afghanistan

BEIJING, Oct 8 (APP): A Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said on Sunday that the Chinese side is ready to provide disaster relief assistance to earthquake-struck Afghanistan in accordance with its needs.

“We deeply mourn the victims and offer our sincere sympathies to the injured and the families who have lost loved ones,” he added.

He said that China believes that the people of Afghanistan will overcome the impact of the disaster and rebuild their homes at an early date.

No Chinese nationals have been injured or killed in the earthquakes so far, the spokesperson added.

Powerful quakes, with one measuring magnitude 6.2, hit Herat province in western Afghanistan on Saturday, killing more than 2,000 people and injuring nearly 10,000 so far.

APP/asg