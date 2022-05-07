China prepares to launch Tianzhou-4 cargo spacecraft

WENCHANG,Hainan,May 7 (Xinhua/APP): The combination of the Tianzhou-4 cargo spacecraft and a Long March-7 Y5 carrier rocket has been transferred to the launching area of the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) said Saturday.

The CMSA said the Tianzhou-4 cargo spacecraft will be launched in the near future at an appropriate time.

The facilities and equipment at the launch site are in good condition, and various pre-launch function checks and joint tests will be carried out as planned, the CMSA added.