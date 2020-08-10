China, Pakistan’s universities to promote cooperation in textile under CPEC

BEIJING, Aug 10 (APP): “COVID-19 did affect the on site, face-to-face cooperation between China and Pakistan’s universities,” noted Shanghai University of Engineering Science (SUES), China, but they spared no efforts to”promote bilateral exchanges and cooperation in textile engineering via Internet” with National Textile University (NTU), Pakistan.

According to the agreement jointly signed by SUES and NTU in May, the two universities are to promote bilateral exchanges and cooperation in teaching, scientific research, academic conferences, seminars, symposiums, long-term and short-term student exchange programmes, mutual recognition agreement (MRA) for GPA, double major programmes, summer exchange programmes and industry-university collaborations (IUCs), so as to build a demonstration platform for textile engineering technology exchange between both universities.

The Shanghai University of Engineering Science (SUES) told China Economic Net (CEN) that the 2020 AATCC Sustainability Innovation and Fashion Technology International Conference (AATCC-SIFTIC) will be held in October by School of Fashion Engineering (SFE), SUES in the form of online video conference, in which professors from NTU will participate.

“The majors of NTU and SUES’s School of Fashion Engineering is highly consistent with each other,” said source from SUES, “therefore, through the agreement, we are committed to promoting the international IUCs between the two schools, of which the key step is to enroll NTU students into SUES’s IUC projects.”

SUES added that School of Fashion Engineering (SFE) is a multidisciplinary and coordinated developing school based on textile and fashion engineering technologies. It has built the “Quadra-Cooperative Mode” of “Cooperative Education, Cooperative School-Running, Cooperative Innovation, and Cooperative Employment” with industries. SFE is also equipped with two ministerial and provincial research bases, and a National Engineering Practical Education Centre co-founded with the enterprise in China.

“China and Pakistan are iron-clad brothers that enjoy a profound friendship and mutual cooperation,” SUES to China Economic Net (CEN) adding that the educational exchange and cooperation between the two universities can provide human resources and technical resources for the economic and trade cooperation in fields of textile and apparel under the framework of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).