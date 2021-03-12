BEIJING, March 12 (APP)::China and Pakistan welcome any initiative that supports the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) launched by President Xi Jinping and its flagship projects – the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Zhao Lijian said on Friday.

“China and Pakistan welcome any initiative that supports the BRI and CPEC,” he said in his regular briefing in response a question about recent meeting in which Pakistan urged ASEAN members’ countries to promote CPEC.

He said the CPEC is an important pilot programme under the BRI and added, “It is an open initiative, based on the principles of joint consultation, shared contribution and shared benefits.”

“We hope relevant countries and international organisations can take part in the building of CPEC and sharing the benefits of BRI,” he added.

A senior official in a recently held a roundtable discussion with the resident ASEAN Heads of Missions urged them to promote the CPEC.

The meeting agreed to optimally utilize the bilateral and ASEAN-wide institutional mechanisms and to explore the possibilities presented by far-reaching initiatives like Regional Economic Comprehensive Partnership and CPEC.

The Heads of Missions of Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia, Brunei Darussalam, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam attended the discussion.