China, Pakistan to forge strong software cooperation

BEIJING, Jan 15 (APP): The 21st China International Software Corporation Conference was successfully held in Chengdu, China. The Cooperation Negotiation on Standardization and Internationalization, a sub forum of the conference, highlighted the significance of the growing software partnership between China and Pakistan.

During the event, Muhammad Zohaib Khan, Chairman of the Pakistan Software Association, provided an insightful overview of Pakistan’s software industry, highlighting the country’s significant advancements in cybersecurity, AI, gaming, and animation. He also emphasized the attractive incentives available through the Special Technology Zone Authority (STZA).

“Pakistani companies possess expertise in niche areas such as Fintech, Healthcare, E-commerce, and other solutions that are in high demand globally. Collaboration between China and Pakistan can extend beyond services to include joint ventures and co-development initiatives.” Mr. Khan stated, he further highlighted the impact of Pakistani IT companies in African markets, particularly in sectors like FinTech and Gulf Tech. “Chinese companies seeking access to these markets can explore collaboration opportunities with their Pakistani counterparts, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

In turn, Pakistani companies can seek partnerships with Chinese counterparts to gain access to advanced technologies and research and development resources.”

During the conference, the Pakistan Software Association released introductions and contact information of 38 Pakistani software companies, along with the products and services they can offer and their specific requirements.

An array of collaboration partner requirements from Pakistani companies was also unveiled, covering areas such as the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, and blockchain technology cooperation.

As an organizer of the forum, Chengdu Standardization Research Institute established the China-Pakistan Cooperation Center on Technical Standardization in collaboration with Punjab University, Pakistan, in 2020.

“In 2023, we have successfully held the China-Pakistan IT Product Market Access Training and Exchange Meeting and the China-Pakistan Artificial Intelligence Enterprise Matchmaking Meeting. Moving forward, the center will continue to serve as a platform for exchange and cooperation between China and Pakistan, facilitating the interoperability of standards and technologies between the two countries,” said representative of Chengdu Standardization Research Institute.