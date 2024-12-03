22.1 C
International News

China-Pak trade coop flourishes with 9 deals worth RMB 1.918b signed

BEIJING, Dec 3 (APP): Nine cooperation agreements were signed between Chinese and Pakistani enterprises, with a total value of RMB 1.918 billion (approximately $263.8 million) during a Strategic Cooperation Summit on E-Commerce with theme “Unleashing the Digital Potential of CPEC” held in Chenggong, Kunming, Yunnan.

The agreements span a variety of sectors, including overseas investment, import and export, mineral and ore trading, agricultural products, and the digital economy. Prominent companies involved in the partnerships include Yunnan Yunshangyun Big Data Industry Development Co., Ltd, Jinhu International Trade (Kunming) Co., Ltd, Northern Frontier Mines Pakistan, China Economic Net reported on Tuesday.

According to Raja Nasir Ali Khan, Minister for Planning and Development of Gilgit-Baltistan, the signed agreements are expected to boost trade and investment flows between the two countries, particularly in emerging sectors like digital technologies and e-commerce.

