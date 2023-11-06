China offers condolences over deaths caused by earthquake in Nepal

BEIJING, Nov 6 (APP): China on Monday expressed deep grief and condolences over the death of 150 people after an earthquake of magnitude 6.4 hit western Nepal.

“We’re deeply saddened by the fatalities and serious damages caused by the earthquake in Nepal,” Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Wang Wenbin said during his regular briefing held on Monday.

He said, Nepal is China’s traditional friendly neighbour, and China feels deeply for Nepal as it copes with the disaster.

“Immediately following the earthquake, President Xi Jinping sent a message of condolences to Nepal’s President Ram Chandra Poudel. He expressed deep condolences for the victims and sympathies to the bereaved families and the injured, and wished the injured a speedy recovery,” he added.

The spokesperson said, China is willing to provide necessary disaster assistance to Nepal.

Premier Li Qiang and Foreign Minister Wang Yi sent messages of condolences to their Nepali counterparts respectively.

Chinese emergency aid supplies will be delivered to Nepal’s quake-hit areas.

Up till now, there have been no deaths or injuries of Chinese nationals during the earthquake, he added.