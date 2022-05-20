China looks forward to FM Bilawal’s visit: Spokesperson Wang

BEIJING, May 20 (APP): Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will pay an official visit to China at the invitation of Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang from May 21 to 22, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Friday.

“The Chinese side looks forward to taking this visit as an opportunity to continue the traditional friendship with the Pakistani side, consolidate strategic mutual trust, further deepen the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership, and jointly build a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era,” the spokesperson said during his regular briefing.

“During the visit, the two foreign ministers will have a comprehensive and in-depth exchange of views on bilateral relations and issues of common concern,” he added.

Wang Wenbin said it would be the first official bilateral of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari since he took office as the Foreign Minister of Pakistan.

“As all-weather strategic partners, China and Pakistan need to strengthen communication and coordination on major strategic issues in a timely manner, and work side by side to deal with new changes in the international and regional situation and various risks and challenges,” he added.

