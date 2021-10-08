China invited to attend talks on Afghanistan in Moscow: Zhao Lijian

BEIJING, Oct 8 (APP):Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Zhao Lijian Friday said that the Chinese side had received an invitation from the Russia to attend international talks on Afghanistan to be held in Moscow on October 20.

“The Chinese side has received Russia’s invitation. We stand ready to maintain communication and coordination with relevant sides including Russia,” he said during his regular briefing held here.

He said that China supported all international efforts that were conducive to promoting peace and stability and gathering consensus in Afghanistan.

According to President Vladimir Putin’s special representative on Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov that Russia would invite representatives of the Taliban to international talks on Afghanistan that it planed to host in Moscow on October 20.

The representative did not provide further details on the planned talks in comments carried by Russian news agencies.

Moscow hosted an international conference on Afghanistan in March at which Russia, the United States, China and Pakistan released a joint statement calling on the then-warring Afghan sides to reach a peace deal and curb violence.