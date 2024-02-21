China, India hold 21st Corps Commanders level meeting

BEIJING, Feb 21 (APP): The 21st round of the China-India Corps Commanders level meeting was held on February 19 on the Chinese side of the Moldo-Chushul border meeting point, China’s Ministry of National Defence said on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the two sides engaged in active, in-depth and constructive communication on the resolution of the existing border issues of mutual concern and agreed to be guided by the important consensus of the leaders of the two countries.

The two sides agreed to maintain communication through military and diplomatic channels to reach a mutually acceptable solution at an early date and to turn the page on the border situation, the statement read.

They also agreed to maintain peace and tranquility in the China-India border areas in the interim.